Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 319,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 910,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after acquiring an additional 382,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

