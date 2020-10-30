Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.20 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

