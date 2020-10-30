135,368 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

