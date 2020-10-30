Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 20,706 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

