Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 355,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

AWK stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

