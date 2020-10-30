Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.02 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $208.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

