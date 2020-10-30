Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $586,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 584,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 190,380 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

