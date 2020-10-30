Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA raised its stake in Raymond James by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

RJF opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

