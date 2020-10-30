Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 3,495 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after purchasing an additional 535,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $406,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $309.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

