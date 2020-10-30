Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,978,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

