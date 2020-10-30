Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.23 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

