Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of VNE opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

