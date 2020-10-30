Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

