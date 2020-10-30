Telsey Advisory Group Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $27.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

