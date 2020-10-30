Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of DDOG opened at $96.41 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,820.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

