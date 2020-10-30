Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

