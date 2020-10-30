Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $1.23 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.16 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.