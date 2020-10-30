14,203 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

