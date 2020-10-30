Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.40 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.