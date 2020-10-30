Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.40 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
TSCO stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07.
In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
