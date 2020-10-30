Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 9.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 449,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 16.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.32. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

