Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $371,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $228.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.