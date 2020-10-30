Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

