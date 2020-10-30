Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 408,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

