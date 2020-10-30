200 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

