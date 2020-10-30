6,815 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $35.08 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

