MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.