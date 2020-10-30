Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

