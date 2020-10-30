Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHK. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

