Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,345 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 1,480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,585,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

