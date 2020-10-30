LSV Asset Management Sells 9,500 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.76% of ArcBest worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

