Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,884.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

