AMS Capital Ltda Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

