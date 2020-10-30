BCS Wealth Management Sells 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

