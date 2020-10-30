Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,884.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

