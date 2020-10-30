Optas LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,884.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.