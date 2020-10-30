Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

