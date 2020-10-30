Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,884.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

