Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,884.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

