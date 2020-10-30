Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.