Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.