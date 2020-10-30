Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $515.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $475.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,775 shares of company stock worth $59,697,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Align Technology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

