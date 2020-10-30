IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.50. IronRidge Resources shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 212,237 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.88.

In other IronRidge Resources news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

