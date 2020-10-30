Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Down to $719.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $719.00, but opened at $689.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $691.00, with a volume of 4,082 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, and news and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media segments.

