Bank of America Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
