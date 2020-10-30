Bank of America Begins Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $763,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 753,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.