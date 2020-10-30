A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Sidoti

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Sidoti from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATEN. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.85 million, a P/E ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.