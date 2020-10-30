City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.25

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and traded as low as $176.26. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) shares last traded at $178.67, with a volume of 60,527 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

About City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

