Piper Sandler Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $44.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in OneMain by 363.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in OneMain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in OneMain by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

