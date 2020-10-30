SVB Leerink Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 99.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 115.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,777 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $1,607,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 123,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

