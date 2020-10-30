BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $14.07. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 23,781 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the period.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

