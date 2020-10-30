BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $14.07. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 23,781 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile (NYSE:BAF)
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.
