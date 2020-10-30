C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00. Also, CFO William Mckee purchased 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.00.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

